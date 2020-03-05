|
Mrs Audrey Freer Clowne Mrs Audrey Freer, of Clowne, has passed away at Autumn Grange Nurshing Home, Creswell, aged 90.
A lifelong resident of Clowne, Audrey was a secretary at Barlborough School.
Her interests included knitting, sewing, crosswords and walking.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Fred, she leaves sister Eileen, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday March, 12, 2020, Clowne Church, at 11.30am, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020