|
|
|
Mrs Audrey Shaw North Wingfield Mrs Audrey Shaw of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75 years.
Born in North Shields, Northumberland, Audrey has been a local resident for 58 years.
Audrey was employed as a typist at Robinsons for 15 years. She worked at Chesterfield Library and Clay Cross Countryside Service until her retirement. Audrey also did voluntary work at Age Concern at Chesterfield.
Audrey enjoyed coach holidays, eating out, especially at Blue Bell for Sunday lunches and George's Fish and Chips at Belper.
She enjoyed walking, watching tv and reading library books.
Audrey leaves behind her husband Mr David Shaw, son Andrew Shaw and wife Michelle, brother Philip and sister-in-law Gloria.
Funeral service to be held at Brimington Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 3.50pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020