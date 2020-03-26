|
|
|
Mrs Audrey Wheatcroft Newbold Mrs Audrey Carrington Wheatcroft, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born in Hasland and a lifelong local resident, Audrey was a nurse (SEN).
Her interests included knitting, dressmaking, baking, reading, gardening and local history.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Leonard. She leaves son Rodger, daughter Audrey, 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 30, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 15.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020