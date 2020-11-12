Home

J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Mrs Avril Fox Grangewood Mrs Avril Rhoda May Fox, of Grangewood, Chesterfield, has died at home, aged 71.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Avril was a housewife.
Her interests included spending time with family, bingo and watching all the soaps on the television.
Avril was predeceased by her husband John. She leaves sons and daughters Paula, John, Andrew and Joanne, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 13, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.10pm. Her ashes are to be buried at Boythorpe Cemetery, on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at 12noon.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
