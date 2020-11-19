Home

Mrs Avril Lange Ashover Mrs Avril June Lange, of Grove House Care Home, Ashover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born in Chesterfield and a local resident for 60 years, Avril helped in her husband's photography business and was a housewife.
Her interests included reading, watching soaps and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Avril was predeceased by her husband Arnold. She leaves daughters Beverley, Kim and Tracy, son Russell, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on November 24, 2020, Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
