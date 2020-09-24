|
|
|
Mrs Barbara Brown Clowne Mrs Barbara Brown of Clowne has passed away at
Haddon House Care Home,
aged 84 years.
Born in Clowne, Barbara has been a lifelong local resident.
Barbara left school and worked in the Hosiery Mill then as a Sales Assistant for Hoover, Wigfalls and later for the Electricity Board until retirement 30 years ago.
Barbara enjoyed dress making, dancing, going on holidays, dining out and walking the
family dog.
Barbara leaves behind her husband George, close family members, friends and godchildren.
Funeral service to be held on 25th September at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.50am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society and Haddon House Care Home.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020