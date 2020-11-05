Home

Mrs Barbara Hallam Barlborough Mrs Barbara Rose Hallam, of Barlborough, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong local resident, Barbara was retired but had previously been a landlady.
She enjoyed socialising and being a grandparent.
Barbara leaves her partner Alan, daughters Suzanne and Tanya, grandchildren Tayla and Josh.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 12, 2020, Immaculate Conception, Spinkhill, at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium, at 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
