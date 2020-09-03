Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
12:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Barbara Hibbert Staveley Mrs Barbara Hibbert of Staveley has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80 years.
Born in Hasland, Barbara has been a lifelong local resident.
Barbara worked as a Machine Operative at Trebor (where she met Ernie) and then left to become a devoted mother.
Barbara loved sewing and making outfits for the grandchildren. She also bred and trained dogs and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Ernie. She leaves behind her son Martin, grandchildren Shaun, Martin, Jay, Kim and Kelly and great-grandchildren Dane-Layton, Keegan, Teegan-Jade, Cameron, Tiffanie, Jacobe, Thomas, Jazmin, Harvey, Alfie, Ava-May and Henry.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 11th September at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Please contact family before attending due to Covid restrictions.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, S41 9EY,
Tel. 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
