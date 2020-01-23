|
Mrs Barbara Howitt Sheffield Mrs Barbara Anne Howitt, of Sheffield, formerly of Holmewood, has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 79.
Barbara was born in Doncaster and was a Chesterfield resident for 49 years.
She worked at the Trebor sweet factory, Chesterfield.
Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, baking, watching films and reading.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband William and granddaughter Melissa.
She is survived by daughter Christine, sons David and Andrew, grandchildren Adam, Anthony, Toby and Jemma.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday January 31, 2020 at 9.50am.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield.
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020