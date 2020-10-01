|
Ms Barbara Jean Smedley Chesterfield Ms Barbara Jean Smedley (Jean) of Chesterfield has passed away at Brookholme Care Home on 14th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Born in Higham, Derbyshire, Jean has been a lifelong local resident.
Jean was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, doing puzzles and going on trips with family and friends, especially to the seaside.
Jean leaves behind two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service was held on 28th September at 2.10pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: S Hallam & Son
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020