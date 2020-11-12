|
Mrs Barbara Yates Bolsover Mrs Barbara Yates, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on November 1, 2020, aged 91.
Born in Arkwright Town and a resident of Bolsover for the last nine years, Barbara was a housewife.
Her interests included reading, watching television and listening to music.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Neville. She leaves sons and daughters David, Anne, Michael, Ian and Jill, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 12, 2020, 10.10am at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral directors: W. Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020