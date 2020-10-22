Home

Mr Barrie Swinden Lowgates Mr Barrie Lionel Swinden, of Lowgates, Staveley, Chesterfield, has passed away at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 81.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 50 years, Barrie retired in 2003, having been the owner of Top shop in Duckmanton.
He was a Sheffield United fan, loved all sports, lawn green bowls. He supported the Royal British Legion and the British Legion Staveley.
Barrie was predeceased by his wife Kathleen. He leaves daughter Anita, sons Mark, Martin, Peter and John, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 23, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
