Barrie Winnard Notice
Mr Barrie Winnard Walton Mr Barrie Winnard of Walton, Chesterfield, sadly passed away on 6th April 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Barrie was a Radiographer for many years at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and then a Manager in the IT Department at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London until his retirement in 2011.
He became a Member of the British Computer Society in 1995 and then a Chartered Fellow
in 2006 and was actively involved with the Health Informatics (London and South East) Specialist Group.
In retirement he enjoyed reading, photography and walking and was a member of the RHS and National Trust.
He leaves behind his wife Linda, daughter Claire and son Andrew.
The funeral service took place on 27th April at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield,
S42 7EU
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
