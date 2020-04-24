|
Mr Barry Bailey Chesterfield Mr John Barry Bailey of Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, Barry was a local resident for 28 years.
He worked as Derbyshire County Council stores officer for highways and street lighting at Stonegravels for over 40 years.
He was interested in reading, freight and steam trains, sport, including cricket and football, walking Foxy (Barry's Dog) and a passion for jigsaws.
Barry leaves his wife Valerie Bailey, sons Mark, Richard, daughter Diane, daughter- in-law Tara, step daughters Sandra, Deborah, Christine, Carolyn, Helen, granddaughter Charlotte, plus 11 step grandchildren, and 10 step great -grandchildren.
Funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on April 21, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations to the Dogs Trust.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland , Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020