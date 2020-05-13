Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mr Barry Bosley Clay Cross Mr Barry Bosley of Clay Cross has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
Born at Temple Normanton, Barry was a Chesterfield resident and lived in Skegness for ten years.
Barry was employed as a pitman at Arkwright, Markham and lastly at Silver Hill before retiring in his fifties.
Barry liked walking his dogs, kept ferrets, likes holidays abroad, gardening, collecting coins and fob watches, socialising at Hady Club.
Barry leaves his wife Mandy, children Marie, Tracey, Andrea, Mark and Sharon, step children Nicki and Liam, 12 grandchildren and 19 great -grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on May 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30 am . Family only to attend.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 13, 2020
