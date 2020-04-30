|
Mr Barry Hopkinson Inkersall Mr. Barry Hopkinson has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Tupton, aged 86.
He was born in Hasland but lived for many years at Summerfield Road, Boythorpe. Due to ill health Barry moved to Inkersall, only spending his last few weeks at "The Heights"
Barry completed his National Service with "The Royal Dragoon Guards" serving in Tripoli. After he worked as a Delivery Driver, Bus Driver and then spent 25 years, before retirement, as a Postman delivering around the Ashover area.
Barry loved anything to do with trains, trams and transport. He was the original Sat - Nav.
Barry leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Ann, his children, Steven , Karen and Linda, grandchildren, Benjamin, Daniel, Peter, Laura, Lydia and Sophie and his sister Isobel.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral services, 15 Ringwood Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 889483)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020