Mr Barry Kinsey Clowne Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Barry Thomas Henry Kinsey, of Clowne, has passed away at Ashcroft Hospice, aged 43.
Barry leaves his wife Claire, son Isaac, daughter Gracie, mum, Gail, Dad, Phil, sisters Maggie, Alison, Bethany and Sarah, brother Philip.
Barry was a foundry worker and a factory worker.
He liked fishing and Golf.
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road,
Clowne, Chesterfield.
( 01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020