WHITE Barry 'Barrie' Richard Late of Hazel Drive, Spondon, died 24th October 2020
at his home in Lyme Regis with his loving partner of the past
4 years, Marion, by his side.
'A love until the end of time'
Funeral will take place at
East Devon Crematorium, Whimple
on Thursday 12th November at 1.45.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Vulcan to the Sky Trust may be sent via J F Clarke and Son,
Lyme Road, Axminster, EX13 5BE.
For those unable to attend, the service will be available by Webcast on the day and for seven days afterwards.
www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Order ID: 54054 password: gwbycyhs
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020