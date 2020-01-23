Home

Beatrice Jones Notice
Mrs Beatrice Jones Brimington Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Beatrice Jones, known as Betty Jones, of Brimington, has passed away at Brimington Care Centre, aged 98.
Betty was born in Staveley and was a housewife most of her life.
She enjoyed knitting for the Premature Baby Ward at Chesterfield Hospital.
Betty was wife of the late Leslie Francis Jones, she leaves her sons Tony and Bryn, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service,15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chestrefield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
