Mrs Beatrice Brenda Smith Brampton Mrs Beatrice Brenda Smith (nee Hindley) (Known as Brenda) of Brampton has sadly passed away at Brookholme Residential Care Home on 11th August 2020 aged 92 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Brenda was a lifelong Chesterfield resident and worked as a telephonist at the GPO and later at Sheepbridge Engineering, taking early retirement to care for her mother.
Brenda had been an active member of the Townswomen's Guild for many years and of Rose Hill URC. She enjoyed holidays, especially in Scotland, London and Cornwall with her husband Colin, and after his death with friends and family.
She loved Derbyshire, spending time out with family and friends and her garden.
Brenda was predeceased by Colin and is survived by her aunt Ida Bennett (aged 99) and her cousins Janet, Susan, John, Liz and Jane.
The funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 24th August 2020 at 15.10.
No flowers please but donations to the Alzheimer's Society through the funeral directors:
B. Hattersley & Sons, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, tel Chesterfield 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020