|
|
|
Mrs Belinda Stockley Inkersall Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Belinda Lesley Stockley has passed away at home, aged 52.
Belinda was Supervisor Caterer School for 29 years.
Her hobbies included dog showing, cycling and walking.
Belinda is survived by her husband Jamie Stockley, children Tony, Kahl, Natalie, Joanne and Laura, ten grandchildren.
The funeral takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10.10am.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020