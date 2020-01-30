|
PETERS Bella (nee Hewson)
Passed away peacefully
17th January 2020
with daughter Karen at her side,
aged 94 years.
Now back with her beloved Sam.
Belle will be missed greatly by daughters Susan, Jane and Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
' Your inner strength lives on through us all.'
You will always be our Tammy Belle.
Funeral service to be held at Gedling Crematorium Tuesday 11th February 1.30pm.
Please feel free to wear bright colours to emulate a bright lady.
If people wish to donate Belle's favourite animal charity Cats Protection they may be sent care of
AW Lymn Funeral Service, St Albans House, 32 High Street, Arnold NG5 7DZ. 0115 967 6777 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020