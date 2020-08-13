|
Mr Bernard Barnett Brimington Common Mr Bernard Barnett of Brimington Common has passed away, aged 95 years, at Langdale Lodge.
Born in Brimington, Bernard has been a lifelong local resident.
Bernard grew up in his parents Bakery. He qualified as a Master Baker through Jacksons the Bakers. He took over the Bakery when his parents retired. Bernard was also in the R.A.F. during WW2 working on the Spitfires.
Bernard enjoyed ballroom dancing and was the Chairman and President of North Derbyshire Motor Club over many years. Bernard also enjoyed caravanning, birds of prey and cruises.
Bernard was predeceased by wife Barbara who passed in 1993 and June who passed in 2019.
He leaves behind his daughter Susan, son Pip, two grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on 17th August 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.30pm. Due to the unprecedented pandemic, only 30 invited guests. Social distancing will need to be observed outside where the speakers will be turned on. Webcast details can be obtained from the family.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeral Directors, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3UT, Tel. 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020