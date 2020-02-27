|
Mr Bernard Raine Holmewood Mr Bernard Raine of Holmewood has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 74.
Bernard was born in County Durham (Shildon).
He was a retired machine operator, retired in 2005.
His hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, newspapers and football. He loved spending time in the Welfare with friends.
Bernard leaves his wife Maureen Raine, one grandson and granddaughter-in-law, one grandson and one granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors : Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020