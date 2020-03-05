|
Mr Bernard Raine Holmewood Mr Bernard Raine of Holmewood has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 74.
Bernard was born in Shildon, County Durham.
He was a retired machine operative, retired in 2005.
His hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, reading his newspapers and football. He loved spending time in the Welfare with family and friends.
Bernard leaves his wife Maureen Raine, grandson Michael and his wife Rebecca, great- grandchildren Olivia Grace and Conor James
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral Directors : Stephen Pledger Independent Funeral Director, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020