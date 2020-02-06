|
|
|
Mrs Bernice Wilson Chesterfield Mrs Bernice Wilson, of Pevrill Estate, Chesterfield, has passed away at Langdale Lodge Care Home, aged 84.
Born at Hasland, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Bernice was in service at homes in Nottingham, then was head cook in school kitchens and finally worked as a carer.
She liked to spend time at her local church, knitting, caring for others and used to be a charity wall climber in her 70's.
Bernice was predeceased by her husband James Henry Wilson, she leaves son Paul, daughter Heather, grandchildren Hannah, Mathew, Adam and Rachael.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 14, 2020, St Andrews Church, Newbold at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Chesterfield, 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowsons, 44 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020