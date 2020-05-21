|
Miss Beryl Green New Whittington Miss Beryl Green of New Whittington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 93.
Born in Chesterfield, Beryl has been a lifelong local resident. She worked as a shop assistant at the Co-op for over 45 years, until her retirement, Beryl then did voluntary work for
Help the Aged.
Beryl enjoyed dancing and listening to music, she liked walking, loved animals, travel and cruising after retirement.
Beryl leaves behind her cousins and her many friends.
The Funeral service took place on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020