Mrs Beryl Hodgkiss Clowne Mrs Beryl Hodgkiss, of Clowne, has passed away at East Clune House, aged 92.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Clowne for eight years, having previously lived in Staveley and Brimington.
Beryl was a housewife and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She leaves son Gary, granddaughter Mandy and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
