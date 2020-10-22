|
|
|
Mrs Beryl King Shuttlewood Mrs Beryl King, of Shuttlewood, has passed away at Cliff House Nursing Home, Clowne, aged 76.
A resident of Shuttlewood for most of her life, Beryl was a housewife.
Her insterests included music, television, travelling and socialising.
Beryl was predeceased by her husband Lawrence. She leaves brother Jimmy and many friends.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium, on Wednesday October 21, 2020, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020