Mrs Beryl Thompson Spital Lifelong Spital resident.
Mrs Beryl Mary Thompson has passed away at Riverdale Care Home, aged 93.
Beryl worked at Swale & Son, Sheffield Road from leaving school until her marriage.
She was a member of Loundsley Green Townswomans Guild and Spital History Group.
She enjoyed dress making, hand made cards and gardening.
Beryl was wife of the late Walter Frederick. She is survived by six nieces, five nephews and a sister-in-law.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11.00am at St Leonard's Mission, Spital, followed by burial in Spital Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd. 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020