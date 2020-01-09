Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Thompson

Notice Condolences

Beryl Thompson Notice
Mrs Beryl Thompson Spital Lifelong Spital resident.
Mrs Beryl Mary Thompson has passed away at Riverdale Care Home, aged 93.
Beryl worked at Swale & Son, Sheffield Road from leaving school until her marriage.
She was a member of Loundsley Green Townswomans Guild and Spital History Group.
She enjoyed dress making, hand made cards and gardening.
Beryl was wife of the late Walter Frederick. She is survived by six nieces, five nephews and a sister-in-law.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11.00am at St Leonard's Mission, Spital, followed by burial in Spital Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd. 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -