Mrs Beryl Tudsbury North Wingfield Mrs Beryl Tudsbury of John Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield has passed away at Wren Hall Nursing Home, Selston aged 90.
Born in Chesterfield, Beryl was a lifelong local resident. She worked at Marks and Spencer as an administrator in the offices and as a school secretary for Barrow-Hill School.
In her early years Beryl loved cycling and running, she also enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing, reading and holidays.
Beryl was predeceased by her husband Maurice Tudsbury, she is survived by her daughters Lynne Sears and Diane Docherty, son in laws Stan and John, two grandchildren Carl and Steve and Steve's wife Hayley, five great grandchildren Preston, Olivia, Adele, Jessica and Jack.
Funeral service to take place on Monday June 1st, 2.30pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, any donations can to be made to the family and will go to Pet Samaritans, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors:
J R Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge,
1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield S42 5LF
Tel: 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020