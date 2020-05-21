|
Mrs Betty Balfour Clowne Mrs Betty Balfour of Clowne has passed away at home, aged 79.
Born in Sheffield, Betty has been a Clowne resident for 28 years.
Betty worked as a Ward Assistant at Royal Hallamshire Hospital until her retirement
Betty was wife of the late Terry Balfour. She leaves sons Terry and Stephen, daughter Joanne, daughters-in-law Melanie and Allison, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Jonathon, Jessica, Gemma and Jordon, great-grandson George .
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 4.00pm at Brimington Crematorium. Donations to Sheffield Spinal Ward.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020