Mrs Betty Bird Old Whittington Mrs Betty Bird of Station Lane, Old Whittington has passed away Ashcroft Nursing Home, aged 97 years on Friday 26th June 2020.
Born in Chesterfield, Betty has been a lifelong local resident.
Before her retirement Betty had a variety of jobs at different places, including: Pearson's Pottery, Sheepbridge works (working on munitions for WW11). She was then called up and joined the ATS. After the war she returned to Sheepbridge as a cook. She then worked at Trebor sweet factory until the 1960s.
Betty enjoyed cooking and going on holidays to the south coast.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Frank who passed away in 1991.
Betty leaves behind her
Son Stuart, Grand-daughter Rosemary, Sister Florence as well as Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral is Tuesday 14th July at
St Bartholomews Churchyard, Old Whittington at 2pm.
Funeral Directors, Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors, Old Whittington.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
