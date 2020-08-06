|
|
|
Mrs Betty Bowler Brimington Mrs Betty Bowler of Brookholme Care Home, formerly of Brimington, has passed away, aged 95 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Betty has been a lifelong local resident.
In her early years, Betty worked as a Hairdresser on Whittington Moor. She was a member of the Congregation at the Methodist Church, Whittington Moor including the Womens Guild and young wives. Her other interests included baking, cooking and public speaking.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Mr Kenneth Bowler and son Mr Andrew Baker.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August at 11.50am.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020