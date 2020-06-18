|
|
|
Mrs Betty Dunn North Wingfield Mrs Betty Dunn, JP (née Colban) of North Wingfield, Chesterfield has passed away at home,
aged 87 years.
She was a lifelong local resident of North Wingfield.
Betty retired at the age of 55, until then she was a local Magistrate and Head of Domestic Science, Pre Nursing and Hairdressing at Granville College in Sheffield.
Betty was an avid reader and had a great passion for travel, she managed to travel worldwide. She had a great love for Egypt and was an Egyptologist . Betty was also a keen gardener and loved catering and entertaining.
Betty leaves behind her
husband James Dunn,
two nieces, two great-nieces
and one great-nephew.
Funeral service at Brimington Crematorium with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020