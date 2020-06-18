Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dunn

Notice Condolences

Betty Dunn Notice
Mrs Betty Dunn North Wingfield Mrs Betty Dunn, JP (née Colban) of North Wingfield, Chesterfield has passed away at home,
aged 87 years.
She was a lifelong local resident of North Wingfield.
Betty retired at the age of 55, until then she was a local Magistrate and Head of Domestic Science, Pre Nursing and Hairdressing at Granville College in Sheffield.
Betty was an avid reader and had a great passion for travel, she managed to travel worldwide. She had a great love for Egypt and was an Egyptologist . Betty was also a keen gardener and loved catering and entertaining.
Betty leaves behind her
husband James Dunn,
two nieces, two great-nieces
and one great-nephew.
Funeral service at Brimington Crematorium with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -