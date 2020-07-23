Home

Chesterfield Mrs Betty Greenan of Chilwell, Nottingham, formerly of Chesterfield, has died after a long illness. Born and brought up in the town, Betty moved with her husband Frank (who died on 12th October 2019) to live near their eldest daughter in 2013.
Betty was born in Newbold and attended Violet Markham School. She worked at the Chesterfield Co-op and also in a sweet shop run by her parents, Hyla and Cora Huckle, on Chatsworth Road.
In 1954 she married Frank Greenan. They had three daughters: Anne; Jane; and Sarah. They had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Betty was active in local politics and also in the Townswomen's Guild, of which she was chairwoman for a time.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
