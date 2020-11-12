Home

Mrs Betty Hill Bolsover Mrs Betty Hill, of The Vale Care Home, Bolsover has passed away at the care home, aged 86.
Born in Hasland, Chesterfield and a lifelong resident of the area, Betty worked as a domestic at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, until her retirement.
Her interests included knitting, quiz shows on the television, bingo at Mecca, where she was a member, crosswords, puzzles and meeting friends for coffee.
Betty leaves her sons and daughters Jennifer, Susan, Stephanie, Paul, Mark and Rachel, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on November 19, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
