Betty Hirst Betty Hirst, aged 92, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at Brookholme Croft Care Home.
Born in Grassmoor, Betty was a housewife and mother whose interests included spending time with her family and gardening.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill in September 2017. She leaves daughters Jean and Kathleen, son Bernard, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Friday November 13, 2020, at 11.10am.
Due to Covid restrictions family only please.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020