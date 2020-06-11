Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hopkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hopkinson

Notice Condolences

Betty Hopkinson Notice
Mrs Betty Hopkinson Chesterfield Mrs Betty Hopkinson of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Brimington, Chesterfield, passed away, aged 97.
She was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Betty was a machinist at Courtaulds in Bolsover for many years, before that she worked for the Glass Tubes Company (formerly the BTH) on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
Betty and her husband Bob were keen on caravan camping and in their later years, were part of the Riverdale caravan site community in Lowgates, Staveley.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Hopkinson, she is survived by her nephew Malcolm (Mac) Colton.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 17th June, 12pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -