Mrs Betty Hopkinson Chesterfield Mrs Betty Hopkinson of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Brimington, Chesterfield, passed away, aged 97.
She was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Betty was a machinist at Courtaulds in Bolsover for many years, before that she worked for the Glass Tubes Company (formerly the BTH) on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
Betty and her husband Bob were keen on caravan camping and in their later years, were part of the Riverdale caravan site community in Lowgates, Staveley.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Hopkinson, she is survived by her nephew Malcolm (Mac) Colton.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 17th June, 12pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020