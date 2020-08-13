|
|
|
Mrs Betty Johnson Staveley Mrs Betty Johnson of Staveley has passed away on 3rd August at St Michael's Nursing Home, aged 89 years.
Born in Poolsbrook, Betty has been a lifelong local resident.
Betty worked at Padgets for over 30 years.
She enjoyed both playing and watching Crown Green Bowls.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Arthur. She leaves behind her son Ian and daughter-in-law Heather, two grandchildren Jamie and Rachel and four great-grandchilden Carly, Elise, Lottie and Jessica.
Funeral Service to be held on 17th August at 2pm at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Wettons, 01246 889483
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020