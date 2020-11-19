Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Moore

Notice Condolences

Betty Moore Notice
Mrs Betty Moore Pilsley Mrs Betty Moore, of Pilsley, has passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home, aged 95.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Betty was a housewife.
She loved her garden and flowers, shopping trips, enjoyed days out and holidays with her cousins. She was a lady of great faith and was a regular worshipper at the Central Methodist Church, Clay Cross.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Michael. She leaves cousins Margaret and Muriel, also her good friend Janet.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 23, 2020, St Mary's Church, Pilsley. Attendance is by invitation only due to Covid 19.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -