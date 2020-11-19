|
|
|
Mrs Betty Moore Pilsley Mrs Betty Moore, of Pilsley, has passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home, aged 95.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Betty was a housewife.
She loved her garden and flowers, shopping trips, enjoyed days out and holidays with her cousins. She was a lady of great faith and was a regular worshipper at the Central Methodist Church, Clay Cross.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Michael. She leaves cousins Margaret and Muriel, also her good friend Janet.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 23, 2020, St Mary's Church, Pilsley. Attendance is by invitation only due to Covid 19.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020