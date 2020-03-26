|
Mrs Betty Rhodes Pilsley Mrs Betty Rhodes nee Barthorpe of The Old Vicarage Care Home, Stretton Road, Clay Cross,formerly of Pilsley, has passed away peacefully aged 86 years.
Born at Chesterfield, Betty lived in the St Augustines area of town until marriage. She spent most of her life as a resident of Pilsley, living in Grange Road before moving into care two years ago.
Betty, who was pre-deceased by husband Bill in 2007, leaves sons Graham and Peter and daughters Gail and Dawn, and their respective partners Jean, Allan, Steve and Stuart, grandchildren Shaun, Dale, Wayne, Leanne, Ben, Ellis and Ciara, great-grandchildren Finlay, Macy, Jenson and Max,a sister Jean and a brother Frank.
She began work at Trebor sweets factory before moving to Robinsons, where she worked for many years in the weaving sheds in spells. Betty latterly worked as a cleaner at a number of pubs in Pilsley and also at Bradleys shop.
Her life revolved around her family and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed family holidays in Weymouth and Blackpool, trips abroad to Malta and Minorca, and visits to cafes for coffee and cake with her family.
Betty liked reading magazines and books, especially romance novels, tackling crossword puzzles, watching television 'soaps', gardening and caring for her pet Westies. In younger years she played for Pilsley Bowls Club.
A funeral service is to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.30pm on Monday March 30, with donations given in honour and memory of Betty going to The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral Directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield ( 01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020