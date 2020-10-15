|
|
|
Mrs Betty Wallace Mastin Moor Mrs Betty Wallace,of Mastin Moor, has passed away at Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell, aged 90.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Mastin Moor for 67 years, Betty worked at Robinsons, Brett Plastics, Trebor and Walton Hospital.
Her interests included painting and decorating, sewing, line dancing,knitting, especially blankets for RSPCA, also hats and bonnets for the baby unit.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Edgar. She leaves daughter Elaine, son Alan and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday October 19, 2020 Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am. Family flowers only please, donations to RSPCA.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020