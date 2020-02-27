|
|
|
Mrs Betty West Holmewood Mrs Betty May West, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 92.
Born at Holmewood and a resident there for 88 years, Betty was an office cleaner for NCB at Williamthorpe from 1961 until her retirement in 1991.
Her interests included socialising with family and friends, going to bingo, visiting various race courses with her late husband and holidays at Skegness.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Harold. She leaves sons John and Terry, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 4, 2020, Heath Church, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020