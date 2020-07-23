|
|
|
Mrs Betty Joan Wigmore Carr Vale Mrs Betty Joan Wigmore of Charlesworth Street, Carr Vale has passed away at home.
Born in Shirebrook, Betty has been a local resident for 60 years.
Betty worked at Netmenders in Shirebrook and was a housewife and home maker.
Betty was a keen gardener and made hanging baskets.
She enjoyed playing bingo and in earlier years darts, dominoes, swimming and dancing.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Gilbert Wigmore.
She leaves behind her children Marilyn, Tony, Paul and Tracy, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 24th July 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Bolsover and District Nurses.
Funeral Director: Stubbins & Hope, Bolsover, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020