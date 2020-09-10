Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Duffy

Notice Condolences

Beverley Duffy Notice
Ms Beverley Christine Duffy Chesterfield Ms Beverley Christine Duffy
passed away, aged 57 years. Beverley was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
She was a physio assistant until becoming a full time mum in 1990.
Beverley enjoyed attending Redeemer King Church bingo, running charity auctions and cruising - she loved getting dressed up in ball gowns, fur coats and bling but also wouldn't be scared to fight you for a bargain at the car boot!
She leaves behind her two daughters Emma and Amy Duffy.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -