Ms Beverley Christine Duffy Chesterfield Ms Beverley Christine Duffy
passed away, aged 57 years. Beverley was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
She was a physio assistant until becoming a full time mum in 1990.
Beverley enjoyed attending Redeemer King Church bingo, running charity auctions and cruising - she loved getting dressed up in ball gowns, fur coats and bling but also wouldn't be scared to fight you for a bargain at the car boot!
She leaves behind her two daughters Emma and Amy Duffy.
Beverley's funeral service will take place at 11.00am at Lifehouse Church followed by a burial at Spital Cemetery on Tuesday 22nd September.
Funeral director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ. Tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020