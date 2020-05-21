Home

Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
09:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Bill Maris Notice
Mr Bill Maris Newbold Mr Bill Maris of Newbold has died at Whittington Care Home, aged 93.
Born at Unstone, Dronfield and was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Bill was a retired tool setter of GKN Sheepbridge, prior to this he spent many years at Glapwell Colliery.
Mr Maris enjoyed many outdoor pursuits but his main hobbies had been golf, fishing and playing bowls.
Bill leaves behind his widow May and son Stephen.
Service is at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday
26th May at 9.30am.
Funeral Directors: Crowder and Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, S41 9EY 01246 452344.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
