Brenda Allen North Wingfield Mrs Brenda Allen, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, Brenda was a housewife.
Her interests included flower arranging, sewing, cooking and looking after her family.
Brenda leaves her husband Derick, children Russell Allen, Beverley Thomas and Haley Allen, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 10, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020