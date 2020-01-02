Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Brenda Allen Notice
Brenda Allen North Wingfield Mrs Brenda Allen, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, Brenda was a housewife.
Her interests included flower arranging, sewing, cooking and looking after her family.
Brenda leaves her husband Derick, children Russell Allen, Beverley Thomas and Haley Allen, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 10, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
